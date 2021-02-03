Apple Now Selling Refurbished iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

More than a year after launch, Apple has finally started selling refurbished units of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max via its online store.

Given their age and since they are refurbished devices, Apple is offering some pretty good deals on the iPhone 11 lineup. The iPhone 11 is available with a starting price of $549 while the iPhone 11 Pro can be had for $759. Depending on which phone and storage variant you buy, you are looking at a saving of around $100-$170 from the retail price of the devices.

Apple is no longer officially selling the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series so if you want to buy these phones from Apple, the company’s refurbished store is your only option. Third-party retailers, however, continue to sell the iPhone 11 series.

Apple’s prices for refurbished iPhones are higher than other services and stores that sell refurbished devices. The benefit here is that Apple sells all refurbished iPhones with a one-year standard warranty, the same that you will get when you buy a new iPhone from the company. The device will come in a new white box that’s devoid of all labels but it will contain all the manuals and accessories. All refurbished iPhones purchased from the Apple Store will also come with a new battery and an outer shell so they will feel totally brand new.

Apart from the iPhone 11 series, the iPhone X and iPhone XS are also available for purchase through Apple’s refurbished store. Refurbished devices keep coming in and going out of stock so keep checking the store for the iPhone 11 variant that you want to buy from Apple’s certified refurbish store.

