Apple to Offer Same-Unit Repair for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, Stop Replacing Units

In an internal memo, Apple has informed its Authorized Service Providers that going forward it will be introducing same-unit repair methods for some iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 issues instead of replacing the units for customers.

Apple notes that starting February 23, Apple technicians will be able to offer same-unit repair iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 models that exhibit the following issues:

Face ID not working

Cracked rear glass or damaged enclosure

Logic board issues

Not powering on

Apple will be making a new “iPhone Rear System” part available to its authorized technicians so they can carry out the repair in such cases. This part will consist of the rear enclosure of the iPhone and all key components like the Face ID system, Taptic Engine, battery, logic board, etc. but exclude the display and rear camera.

What this basically means is that the next time the logic board on your iPhone 12 or 12 mini has some problem, Apple technicians will be able to repair the unit by using the new “iPhone Rear System.” This will replace all the key low-level system components barring the display and the camera. This does require that the display and camera are free from any damage as it could otherwise cause a problem during the repair process.

The new repair process will be available in all countries where Apple sells the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12. For now, this method is only available for the non-Pro iPhones with Apple’s internal memo not listing the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max as being eligible for this same-unit repair. The internal memo from Apple states that this is another move from the company to reduce the carbon footprint of its products.