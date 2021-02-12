Apple Now Lets You Submit Activation Lock Request Online

Apple is making it easier for users to turn off security features on an iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. The company has added a new page to its website titled “Turn off Activation Lock.”

The page has a link for “start an Activation Lock support request.” Currently, the feature is available for users in the US. Previously, customers had to contact Apple support to start an Activation Lock process. Typically users were guided by an Apple support representative. Anyone can submit an Activation Lock Support provided you can prove that you own the device. Moreover, the device should not be in lock mode or registered to a business entity.

The customer has to enter the valid email address and also the serial number. Next up, they need to fill a form and answer multiple questions. Apple uses the form input to determine device ownership. As part of the process, you need to enter details like device purchase date and purchase location, while a scan of the original invoice is optional. Once submitted, Apple and third party company will begin processing the Activation Lock request.

Apple takes some time to review the application while you will keep getting updates via email. Each request is associated with support case number. However, Apple warns users to backup and erase all the data before submitting an Activation Lock Request. This is because all your data will be permanently erased after unlocking Activation Lock.

Activation Lock is a super helpful feature that doesnt allow anyone to your stolen/misplaced device. Users can simply mark their device as lost or stolen on iCloud. The device screen will be locked with a password and a custom message with your contact details.