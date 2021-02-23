Apple Starts Selling Refurbished M1 13-Inch MacBook Pro in the US and Canada

Following the release of the M1 MacBook Pro in November last year, Apple has now started selling refurbished units of the machine on its online store in the United States and Canada. Refurbished Macs from Apple carry the same standard one-year warranty as new retail products, with their benefit being that they carry a 15% lower price tag.

The base M1 13-inch MacBook Pro usually retails for $1,299. However, on Apple’s Certified Refurbished store, it can be purchased for $1,099 — a savings of $200. The 512GB variant is also in stock in the store for $1,269, down from its retail price of $1,499.

Apple Certified Refurbished products are inspected, tested, and prepped before packing them off to the customers. The company also repacks the entire unit bundled with a USB-C power adapter and USB-C cable. In other words, the refurbished MacBook Pro is almost as good as the new one. Apart from the standard one-year warranty, you can also get AppleCare+ coverage for your refurbished M1 MacBook Pro for additional peace of mind. The only difference between a new retail unit and a Certified Refurbished unit is that the latter comes in a plain white box.

Apart from the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro, Apple’s Certified Refurbished store also lists the Intel-based 13-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro for sale. Stocks in the Certified Refurbished store keep changing every day so make sure to keep checking the store in case the model you want is not listed for sale.

