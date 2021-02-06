Apple Might Stop Manufacturing iPhone 12 mini Starting April

iPhone 12 mini hasn’t been the best selling iPhone for Apple. Apple recently shifted iPhone 12 mini production to iPhone 12 Pro due to the latter’s heavy demand. Now, a report claims Apple might stop producing iPhone 12 mini altogether.

JP Morgan’s analyst William Yang now claims that Apple has ‘tweaked’ some of its forecast for the current iPhone 12 series, and the upcoming iPhone 13 series. He claims that Apple will produce more number of iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and even the previous-generation iPhone 11.

“The analyst has revised iPhone 12 Pro Max build numbers up by 11 million units; iPhone 12 Pro build numbers up by 2 million units; and iPhone 11 build numbers up by 8 million units.”

Surprisingly, even the iPhone 12 has seen lower demand than normal. Analyst claims that Apple has cut down iPhone 12 production by 9 million units. Both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are pretty similar in terms of features, the former has seen lower demand, even when the former is priced $200 less.

Adding to his claims, Apple has also cut down iPhone 12 mini production by 11 million units.

“Yang notes that given the seemingly weak demand for the iPhone 12 mini, the supply chain may stop producing it by the second quarter of 2021.”

Moreover, Yang claims that Apple is going to launch iPhone SE 3 in the first half of 2022. The report claims that the next iPhone SE will have a similar design to its predecessor but with an upgraded processor. He also says that Apple might launch another low-cost version of the iPhone 11 sometime next year.

If you’re looking to grab any one of these iPhone, or any Apple product for that matter, do check out our best valentine’s day deals on AirPods, iPad, MacBooks, and more.

We Want to Hear From You

Have you bought iPhone 12 mini yet? Which iPhone would you prefer to buy? Do let us know in the comment section below!