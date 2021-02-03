Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.3, Downgrading from iOS 14.4 No Longer Possible

Following the release of iOS 14.4 last week, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3. This means it is no longer possible to downgrade your iPhone or iPad back to iOS 14.3 if you have already updated it to iOS 14.4.

Most users tend to downgrade their iPhone or iPad to an older version of iOS or iPadOS primarily to jailbreak it. However, so far, no jailbreak tool has been released for iOS 14 that works with iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and other new iPhones and iPads. There’s Checkra1n jailbreak which supports jailbreaking iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 and perhaps even iOS 14.4 but it only works with selected older iPhones like the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8.

iOS 14.4 does not bring much to the table in terms of new features but it is an important update as it fixes a number of bugs and security loopholes. Some important bug fixes including fixing an image artifacts issue on the iPhone 12 series, the delayed keyboard response time, and more. You can read about all the changes in iOS 14.4 here.

Are you still looking forward to jailbreaking your iPhone or iPad running iOS 14.4? Or have you given up on jailbreaking completely for now? Were you looking to downgrade your iPhone back to iOS 14.3 for some reason? If so, why? Drop a comment and let us know!