Best Valentine’s Day Deals on AirPods, iPad, MacBooks, More

Looking to gift your loved one a new MacBook, iPad, AirPods, or Apple Watch for Valentine’s Day? Check out the best deals on various Apple products for Valentine’s Day from third-party resellers and more.

You are going to find some good discounts on all Apple products for Valentine’s Day irrespective of your budget. AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPad are the ideal Valentine’s Day gift, but if you are on a tight budget, you can buy some Apple accessories.

Best Valentine’s Day Deals on AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBooks

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro retail for $249 but are usually discounted by $20-$30 on Amazon. Ahead of Valentine’s Day though, the premium wireless earbuds are discounted by $50. This means you can get the AirPods Pro for your loved one for just $199. That’s a pretty good deal and one that’s worth pulling the trigger on.

AirPods

The regular AirPods are also discounted on Amazon. The variant with the wired charging case is available for $119.99 ($39 off). The wireless charging case variant also sees a similar discount and is available for $159.98 ($39 off).

Apple Watch Series 6

Selected Apple Watch Series 6 variants are discounted by up to $70 on Amazon. The GPS variant sees a slightly lower discount of up to $60.

iPad

The latest 7th gen. iPad sees a modest $30 discount on Amazon. The 128GB variant with Wi-Fi usually retails for $429 but can be currently purchased for $399.99.

iPad Air

The iPad Air is rarely ever discounted. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the tablet has dropped to its lowest price on Amazon. While the 64GB, Wi-Fi only model of the 10.9-inch iPad Air usually retails for $599, it is currently available for $569 after a $40 discount.

iPad Pro

The iPad Pro lineup sees some hefty discounts. The 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB) is available for $849 post a $50 discount, with the 512GB variant available with a $100 discount. Selected Wi-Fi + Cellular variants of the tablet are also discounted by as much as $100.

Selected variants of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro are also discounted by as much as $100. You can get the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB) for $999 ($100 off) right now. All Wi-Fi + Cellular variants of the tablet are also discounted by $100 on Amazon.

M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

The M1 MacBook Air is discounted by $49 on Amazon to $949. The 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro sees a slightly higher $100 discount across both 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is discounted by as much as $300 depending on the variant you plan to buy. The Core i7 variant with 512GB storage, Radeon Pro 5300M GPU is available for $2,199 after a $200 discount. The more powerful 8-core Core i9 model with 1TB storage and Radeon Pro 5500M GPU is available for $2,499 after a $300 discount.

M1 Mac Mini

The M1 Mac Mini already got a $100 discount when Apple refreshed it last year. Amazon is further sweetening the deal by offering a $50 discount on the new price. This means you can get the 256GB M1 Mac Mini for just $649 while the 512GB variant can be had for $849.

If you have found any other deal on Apple products that’s worth mentioning, drop a comment and let us know!

