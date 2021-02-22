BOE Could Potentially Become a Major OLED Display Supplier for iPhone 13

Apple is expected to launch iPhone 13 in the second half of this year. A new report from Taiwan’s Economic Daily News claims that display manufacturer BOE will be the leading supplier for iPhone 13 OLED panels.

If rumors are to be believed, BOE was supposed to supply OLED for iPhone 12. However, the display manufacturer failed to deliver as the panels failed validation tests. Typically display validation is performed to ensure that user input triggers the desired response. In the end, BOE supplied only some of the OLED panels for the iPhone 12. Apple had to source OLED panels for iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini from Samsung. Furthermore, LG supplied a display for iPhone 12.

The latest report claims BOE is working with General Interface Solution, a touch panel manufacturer. Previously, BOE displays suffered from a higher yield rate of 20 percent and eventually failed to meet Apple’s requirements. Later the company worked on improving its yield rate. However, it failed to get a supply order from Apple.

According to a previous report, Apple is set to visit BOE’s facility in Chengdu, China, within Jun. Apple will once again put through the BOE displays validation tests. If it passes then, the display panels could be used on refurbished iPhone 12 and perhaps some iPhone 13 as well.

It looks like BOE has strived hard to bag Apple’s supply order. The latest Economic Daily News report says Apple is now capable of rivaling South Korean rivals when it comes to OLED technology. It also adds that BOE has passed the certification test and is currently producing iPhone 12 displays in limited numbers.

Our Take

Apple is expected to use LPTO displays for iPhone 13. While the display size will remain the same, the iPhone 13 is expected to offer a 120Hz refresh rate alongside new features like ProMotion.