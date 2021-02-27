Deal: Amazon Heavily Discounts AirPods, iPad Air, M1 Macs, More

Amazon is back with some great deals on Macs, AirPods, and iPad for the weekend, with discounts ranging from $100 to $300. Check them out below.
AirPods
The regular AirPods with the wireless charging case is down to $159.98 after a $40 discount. While not the lowest, this is still a pretty good deal. Do remember that there are rumors of Apple releasing the third-gen AirPods in the coming weeks, though. This means you could see even better deals on the AirPods going forward.
AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro is also discounted on Amazon, albeit this is a deal that you can skip unless you are in a hurry. Amazon currently lists the AirPods Pro for $219.99, which is $30 lower than their retail price. The earbuds are usually discounted by as much as $50, but that deal is rarely available nowadays.
iPad Air
Amazon is continuing the same deal on the iPad Air from last week. The 10.9-inch tablet is discounted to its lowest-ever price on Amazon right now. The 64GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Air is currently listed for only $549, $50 off its retail price. The 256GB storage variant also sees a similar $50 discount.
iPad Pro
The entire iPad Pro lineup also sees some compelling discounts on Amazon this weekend. The $799 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi connectivity has been discounted by $50 to $749. Other storage configurations of the tablet are also discounted by a similar amount.
The bigger 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees a higher discount of up to $100, though that’s only available on the 256GB and higher storage variants.
MacBook Pro
The 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is discounted by $100 on Amazon right now. The base variant usually retails for $1,299, but it can be currently purchased for $1,199. The higher 512GB storage variant also sees a similar $100 discount.
The 16-inch MacBook Pro sees a bigger and more compelling discount on Amazon. The base 6-core Core i7 variant with 512GB SSD and Radeon Pro 5300M is discounted by $214 to $2,185. The more powerful Core i9 variant with 1TB SSD sees a bigger and more attractive $300 discount, bringing its price down to $2499. This deal is better than what we usually see, so make sure to pull the trigger on it.
Apple Watch Series 6 and Series 3
The Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Watch Series 6 both are heavily discounted on Amazon for the weekend. The Apple Watch Series 3 can be had for as low a $169 post a $30 discount.
The Apple Watch Series 6 is discounted by up to $60, so you can get a 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS for as low as $339.
If you find a better deal on any of the Apple products mentioned above, drop a comment and let us know about it!
Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.