Deal: iPad Air Drops to Its Lowest-Ever Price, $350 Off on 16-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon is offering some pretty good deals on various Apple products for the weekend. The AirPods are heavily discounted, with the iPad Air also dropping to its lowest-ever price. Check out some noteworthy Apple deals on Macs, AirPods, iPads, and more below.

AirPods

The regular AirPods with the wired charging case are down to $128.98 post a $30 discount. While not the lowest, this is still a pretty good deal. Do remember that there are rumors of Apple releasing the third-gen AirPods in the coming weeks though.

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro is also discounted on Amazon albeit this is a deal that you can skip unless you are in a hurry. Amazon currently lists the AirPods Pro for $219.99 which is $30 lower than their retail price. The earbuds are usually discounted by as much as $50 so you should wait for a better deal.

iPad Air

The iPad Air is discounted to its lowest-ever price on Amazon right now. The tablet retails for $599 and is usually discounted by $10-$20. However, Amazon right now lists the 64GB Wi-Fi only iPad Air for only $549, $50 off from its retail price. The 256GB storage variant also sees a similar $50 discount.

iPad Pro

The entire iPad Pro lineup also sees some compelling discounts on Amazon this weekend. The $799 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi connectivity has been discounted by $50 to $749. Other storage configurations of the tablet are also discounted by a similar amount.

The bigger 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees a higher discount of up to $100, though that’s only available on the 256GB and higher storage variants.

MacBook Pro

The 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is discounted by $100 on Amazon right now. The base variant usually retails for $1,199 but it can be currently purchased for $1,199. The higher 512GB storage variant also sees a similar $100 discount.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro sees a bigger and more compelling discount on Amazon. The base 6-core Core i7 variant with 512GB SSD and Radeon Pro 5300M is discounted by $214 to $2,185. The more powerful Core i9 variant with 1TB SSD sees a bigger and more attractive $350 discount which brings its price down to $2449. This deal is better than what we usually see so make sure to pull the trigger on it.

Apple Watch Series 6 and Series 3

The Apple Watch Series 3 as well as Apple Watch Series 6 both are heavily discounted on Amazon for the weekend. The Apple Watch Series 3 can be had for as low a $169 post a $30 discount. As for the Apple Watch Series 6, it is discounted by up to $60 so you can get a 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS for as low as $349.99.

Do you plan to purchase any Apple product listed above that’s on sale? Drop a comment and let us know!