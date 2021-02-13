Deal: $300 Off on MacBook Pro, $100 Off on iPad Pro, $50 Off on AirPods, More

Looking to buy a new MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, AirPods, or any other Apple product for your loved one this Valentine’s Day? Amazon is offering some amazing deals on them that are worth checking out.

13-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon is offering a $100 discount on the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro. The base M1 MacBook packs 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD and retails for $1,299. Amazon has discounted it by $100 to $1,199. The 512GB variant is discounted by $100 to $1,499 to $1,399 as well.

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro also sees some pretty sweet discounts on Amazon. The base 512GB, 6-core Core i7 variant is discounted by $200 to $$2,199, though it is usually discounted by $300.

The top of the line 1TB variant with Core i9 CPU and Radeon Pro 5500M GPU is available for $2,499 after a $300 discount. This is a pretty good deal and one that’s usually always available on this variant.

iPad Pro

Depending on which iPad Pro variant you are looking to buy, you can score a $50-$100 discount on them.

The 11-inch iPad Pro is available for as low as $749 ($50 off), with some cellular models discounted by as much as $75.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is discounted by up to $100, with the base Wi-Fi only model discounted by $70 to $929.

iPad Air

The 10.9-inch iPad Air has been discounted to its lowest ever price on Amazon to just $539.99 ($60 off). The 256GB variant is available for $699 after a $50 discount.

AirPods

With AirPods 3 launch on the cards, Amazon is offering some pretty good deals on the current generation. The regular AirPods with the wired charging case is available for $109.98, a $49 discount.

The model with the wireless charging case sees a slightly lower $40 discount to $159.98 from $199.

Apple Watch Series 6 and Series 3

The Apple Watch Series 3 as well as Apple Watch Series 6 both are heavily discounted on Amazon making it an ideal gift for your loved one this Valentine’s Day. The Apple Watch Series 3 can be had for as low a $169 post a $30 discount. As for the Apple Watch Series 6, it is discounted by up to $50 so you can get a 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS for as low as $349.99.

What Apple product do you plan to buy? Drop a comment and let us know!

