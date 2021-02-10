Report: Facebook Could Launch a Clubhouse Clone Soon

Facebook is reportedly working on an app similar to Clubhouse. A report details that Facebook’s version of the invite-only audio social network is in the ‘early stages of development,’ and could launch soon.

Clubhouse, an app that’s been gaining some attention lately and it looks like it is the latest target of Facebook. The New York Times today reported that the company is working on a similar product. The report details that Mark Zuckerberg ‘has been interested in audio communication forms,’ and the interest grew after he suddenly appeared on the app this Sunday. Mark Zuckerberg, on Sunday, participated in a Clubhouse room to talk about the future of augmented and virtual reality.

“Facebook executives have ordered employees to create a similar product, said the people, who were not authorized to speak publicly. The product is in its earliest stages of development, they said.”

Facebook is known for shamelessly copying features from other apps into their own products, regardless of it being successful or a failure. Back in 2016, Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, copied Snapchat’s story feature into its app. ‘Stories’ then made its way to Facebook-owned Whatsapp as WhatsApp Status. Last year, after India banned TikTok, and TikTok was under consideration of ban in the United States, the company launched its ‘Reels’ feature. Since the company has done it so many times, Facebook copying Clubhouse would be a no-shock story.

aye we’re live! what up y’all, we're the team behind Spaces––a small experiment focused on the intimacy of the human voice🧵 — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) December 17, 2020

Twitter, on the other hand, is also working on a Clubhouse competitor called Spaces. It’s currently under closed testing in Beta and is available to select iPhone users in the United States.

