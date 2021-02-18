This Foldable iPhone Concept Will Steal Your Heart

Recently we have seen several concepts and leaks pointing towards foldable iPhone. Add to this a couple of foldable iPhone patents. This led us to believe that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone. The latest concept shows off a clamshell-style iPhone that is every bit gorgeous.

The concept iPhone looks very similar to the current iPhone. However, it opens up to reveal an additional screen, and once opened, it is almost tablet-sized. The designer has gone one step ahead and listed all the probable features. The outer display is 6.2-inch, and after opening, it becomes 8 inches.

Introducing Apple iPhone Fold. iPhone Fold is Finally here with the design you like and All-screen Touch ID. Features: – All-Screen Touch ID – Just swipe up or open the iPhone – New Face ID – Faster and smaller – The new level camera system with the LiDAR 2 sensor – The most powerful 5nm mobile chip A15 Bionic – Two displays and five colors – Four surround speakers – The best under-display camera

The foldable iPhone is rumored to arrive with a large battery pack, fast charging, and MagSafe. Furthermore, the camera unit is expected to feature LiDAR 2 sensor and an under-display selfie camera for the first time.

We love how the foldable iPhone takes inspiration from the current iPhone design. The corners are rounded and feature a sleek-looking bezel. The camera unit at the rear shows off a wide-angle sensor, telephoto sensor, ultra-wide-angle, and a LiDAR Scanner 2. Currently, foldable smartphones come at a premium. This makes us wonder how much would a foldable iPhone cost?