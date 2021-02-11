Apple Offering Six Months Free Apple Music for Students

Typically Apple offers three months of trial for students and other subscribers as well. The company has now extended the offer to six months for students. Simply put, students will not be able to avail six months of a free Apple Music trial. The offer is available for higher education students in select countries.

Interestingly the qualifying criteria for students are different in different countries. Qualifying criteria for the US, Canada, and Japan is as below,

According to Apple, to qualify for an Apple Music subscription, “you must be a student studying a bachelor degree, post-graduate degree, or equivalent Higher Education course at a University, College (the U.S. only) or Post-Secondary School (Canada only). Junior, technical colleges, and special courses are also eligible in Japan.

Meanwhile, the six-month trial is available in the U.K. for university students. You can check eligibility by heading over to this link. Lately, Apple is aggresively promoting its services. It is also offering a discounted rate for return Apple Music customers and an additional trial. For instance, Apple Music is offering a free month trial as part of Super Bowl promotion, provided you Shazam particular songs during the game.

Apple says both new subscribers and University students can avail the offer. Most importantly, it is a limited time offer and thus valid up to April 2021. If you have already availed free trial as a student, then the new offer is not applicable. Previously, Apple offered a free six month Apple Music trial during its Back To School promotion. In 2019, Apple bundled a free Apple TV+ subscription with a student plan. Want to know more about availing Apple Music student plan? Check out this Apple Support Document.