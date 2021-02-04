Give The Gift Of Connection With These Durable Charging Cables

It’s 2021 and it’s time to invest in lightning cables that are more durable than Apple’s fraying cords. Why not give your loved one the gift of staying in touch with these durable lightning cables available now in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub.

JunoPower Kaebo Braided Anti-Tear Charging Cable: 3-Pack

The JunoPower Kaebo Braided Anti-Tear Charging Cable is extremely durable and ready to power up your smartphone with ease. Its wrapped in a web of super durable nylon cloth and equipped with an aluminum adapter head, which makes it superior to the traditional rubber cable. It’s also 3.2′ for maximum flexibility and compatible with Lifeproof and Otterbox case, and comes in an amazing 3 pack.

Get the JunoPower Kaebo Braided Anti-Tear Charging Cable: 3-Pack for $11.89 (reg. $29) with code VDAY2021.

10-Ft Cloth MFi-Certified Lightning Cable

Longer charging cables are a lifesaver. You can make sure your phone is powered up, even when you’re not sitting super close to an outlet. Unfortunately, this can mean more tangles in your cord. That’s where the 10-Ft Cloth MFi-Certified Lightning Cable comes in, made of a flexible cloth fiber that tangles less while powering up your lightning-compatible devices. And it’s MFi certified for iOS compatibility assurance.

Get the 10-Ft Cloth MFi-Certified Lightning Cable for $12.74 (reg $39) with code VDAY2021.

6ft Magnetic Fidget Cable (Glow/3-Pack)

Want to ensure your lightning cable is always tidy? Say goodbye to tangles forever with the 6ft Magnetic Fidget Cable. All you have to do is pull the amount of cable you need. The rest stays coiled up and securely gripped by magnetic technology. It also pulls double duty as a fidget toy to keep you entertained and comes in a convenient and fun glow in the dark hue.

Get the 6ft Magnetic Fidget Cable (Glow/3-Pack) for $48.44 (reg. $72) with code VDAY2021.

LED Light 3-in-1 Micro/Type-C/Lightning Charger Cable

Want a charging cable that does more than your average cord? The LED Light 3-in-1 Micro/Type-C/Lightning Charger Cable charges up any of your devices with a 2.4A charging speed that’s faster than most 3-in-1 cables, while coming in at 39.4″ length for optimum charging. It’s got built-in connectors for micro-USB, USB-C type and iOS and is ready to come along wherever you need to power up your devices.

Get the LED Light 3-in-1 Micro/Type-C/Lightning Charger Cable for $10.16 (reg. $29) with code VDAY2021.

Prices subject to change.