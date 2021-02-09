Google Fi VPN Launching on iPhone This Spring

Google today, on the occasion of ‘Safer Internet Day’, announced that its Google Fi VPN service will launch on iPhone later this year. Up until today, the VPN service from Google was only available on Android.

In this day and age, using VPN is one of the best practices one can have while surfing the internet, especially when you’re using a public WiFi network. On the occasion of ‘Safer Internet Day,’ the search engine giant announced that it’s expanding its Fi VPN service to iPhone this Spring.

Up until now, Google Fi was available only on Android, that too in a Beta. Google announced that the service is exiting the Beta on Android, and will be available on iOS in the coming months. Google says that its Fi VPN service secures over 226 TB of data every single day.

“With the Fi VPN, you’re able to stream, browse and download on an encrypted, private connection — meaning that websites can’t use your IP address to track your location and you’re shielded against hackers, even while you’re using unsecure networks.”

The VPN service will be available directly in the Google Fi app, under the new privacy and security hub. Google says that this hub will make it easier to learn about privacy and security, and you’ll be able to secure your connection (via the VPN) directly from this toggle. Google Fi is also gaining support to block suspected spam and unwanted calls.

On a similar note, until the Google Fi VPN is out, check out the best free VPN apps for iPhone.

We Want to Hear From You

Have you used Google Fi VPN before? Which VPN service do you currently use on your iPhone? Would you Google Fi VPN over other VPN services on your iPhone? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!