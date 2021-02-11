Google Photos App for iPhone Gets New Video Editor with Filters, Perspective, Other Features

Previous Google Photos update focussed on new editing features for still photos. Now Google Photos gets new video editing features. It extends beyond the current trimming, crop, and stabilization option. Last year, Google Photos announced new features including granular adjustments and smart suggestions.

The Google Photos now comes with an updated video editor. Like the photo editor, you can directly add a signature to your videos. Furthermore, the update also bundles new photo editing options exclusive for Google One subscribers.

With the new video editor, in addition to trimming, stabilizing, and rotating your videos, you’ll now be able to crop, change perspective, add filters, apply granular edits (including brightness, contrast, saturation, and warmth), and more.

The Google Photos update lets you crop, change perspective, add filters and apply granular edits for your video. In other words, you can adjust video parameters like brightness, contrast, saturation, and warmth. Google says it now offers more than 30 controls to edit your videos. The cropping and straightening feature will help focus on the subject and add a professional look to the video. You can also increase the brightness to fix poorly exposed videos.

Exclusive feature for Google One members

For the first time, Google has added new editing features exclusive to Google One members. The list includes Portrait Blur, Portrait Light, and other portrait enhancement features. For instance, you can enhance the lighting on faces in portraits. Interestingly, the feature works with both a live camera and photos that have already been captured. That said, features like Blur and Color pop are still free to use for pictures captured in portrait mode.

The video editing feature is already available for iOS users. It seems like Google is trying to monetize Photos and thus reserving some features for Google One users.