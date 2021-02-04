Google Plans on Bringing iOS App Tracking Feature to Android

Apple’s iOS App Tracking Transparency (ATT) has drawn a lot of eyeballs over the past few months. While users have appreciated the feature, companies like Google and Facebook have heavily criticized Apple for the move saying the feature would destroy their ad revenue. Facebook even threatened Apple to ‘drag’ it to the court over the anti-tracking feature.

A new report from Bloomberg details Google’s plan of bringing a ‘slightly stringent’ version of app tracking to Android. The report says that Google is trying to ‘find a balance’ between the rising demands of privacy-conscious consumers and advertisers. A source close to the matter said that the company’s solution will be close to the new privacy standard, Privacy Sandbox.

Privacy Sandbox is a new standard being developed that will let advertisers target ads to specific groups of people, and not individuals. The standard is said to satisfy third-party use cases, without the use of third-party cookies or using other tracking mechanisms.

“To keep advertisers happy while improving privacy, the discussions around Google’s Android solution indicate that it could be similar to its planned Chrome web browser changes,” the people said.

Google’s app tracking solution for Android is reportedly going to be ‘less strict’ and won’t require you to check a box or select an option from the prompt. The solution will reportedly work under the hood. “We’re always looking for ways to work with developers to raise the bar on privacy while enabling a healthy, ad-supported app ecosystem,” a Google spokesman said in response to the report.

Google recently changed the way it tracks app usage on iOS. This is why you won’t see App Tracking Transparency prompts on Google apps on iOS.

iOS app tracking transparency is set to debut in Spring 2021, supposedly with the upcoming iOS 14.5 update. The feature will let users ‘allow’ or ‘not allow’ developers to track the app’s usage. If the user opts-out from tracking, advertisers won’t be able to target personalized ads to the end-users.

