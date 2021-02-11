Google Testing Dark Mode Support for Desktop Search

Google is testing a dark mode for its desktop site that will turn the page on Google’s home page and search results to dark gray.

Right now, the company is testing dark mode support for desktop search with a limited number of users. If you are a part of the program and your device theme is set to dark mode, Google’s desktop search will automatically show up with a dark gray background.

There’s no word from Google on when it would roll out dark mode support to desktop search. It only confirmed that it is testing this new mode to The Verge.

“We’re always testing new ways to improve our experience for our users, but don’t have anything specific to announce right now,” Google told in a statement.

All major services and apps across various platforms have added a dark mode and its high time, Google also gets around to doing so. Visiting a website with a white background when you have dark mode enabled especally in the dark can be quite a jarring experience. Facebook took its own sweet time to add dark mode support to its website and Messenger app but finally got around to doing it.

Google has already added dark mode support to its iOS apps including Gmail and Google. Considering that Google is testing the feature right now, it should roll out to the public within a few weeks to months from now.