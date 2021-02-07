Hacker Demos iOS 14 – iOS 14.2 Jailbreak on iPhone 11

A security researcher of Ant Security Lab has shared a video showing a successful iPhone 11 jailbreak running iOS 14.

Security researcher @pattern_F_ confirmed on Twitter that the exploit used for this jailbreak only works on iOS 14 – iOS 14.2 and for all A12 Bionic or newer iPhones or iPad. He also confirmed that this is a 0-day exploit that is not yet fixed by Apple which is also why he does not intend to release this jailbreak to the public right now.

iOS 14.0, iPhone 11 (A12+ device), "#Jailbreak" demo. "Fake news! You didn't install Cydia."🤪

英语太难了（Update: delete the noisy video） pic.twitter.com/sWDseQlAWD — pattern-f (@pattern_F_) February 5, 2021

Since this is a 0-day exploit, it also works on iOS 14.3, though it causes the OS to panic due to a new exploit mitigation system introduced by Apple. This seems to be a new development from Apple to prevent hackers from using an exploit or vulnerability to build a jailbreak tool for iOS. The security researcher is looking into this new security implementation from Apple and a possible way to bypass it.

This is the first time an iOS 14 – iOS 14.2 jailbreak has been demoed that works on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR or newer devices. Just last week, an iOS 14.1 kernel vulnerability was discovered but it only worked on iPhone X or older devices. As things stand right now, the only way to jailbreak iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 is to use Checkra1n jailbreak but it only supports some older devices like the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, and iPhone 8.

Are you eagerly looking forward to an iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak? Or have you given up on jailbreaking completely? Drop a comment and let us know!