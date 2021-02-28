How to Jailbreak iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 on iPhone or iPad Using Unc0ver Jailbreak

The first iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak for iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XS, and other older iOS devices is now available courtesy of Unc0ver 6.0. The tool can jailbreak any iPhone or iPad running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3. If you are looking to jailbreak your iPhone running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 using Unc0ver, check out this guide.

Like all other jailbreak tools released in the last few years, Unc0ver 6.0 for iSO 14 – iOS 14.3 remains a semi-tethered jailbreak tool. This means you’ll have to re-jailbreak your iPhone or iPad after rebooting it. Thankfully, the entire process can be done right from your phone, and you only need access to a PC or Mac for installing the Unc0ver app on your iPhone the first time around.

Compatible Devices

Unc0ver 6.0 supports jailbreaking the following iPhones and iPad running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3:

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

2020 iPad Pro

2018 iPad Pro

2017 iPad Pro

iPad Air 4

iPad Air 3

iPad Air 2

iPad mini 5

iPad mini 4

5th/6th/7th gen iPad

Basically, as long as you have an iPhone or iPad running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3, you can jailbreak it using Unc0ver 6.0.

Pre-Requisites

Delete any iOS 14 OTA update file from Settings -> Storage and reboot your device before attempting to jailbreak it.

Unc0ver jailbreak supports Substitute for tweak injection and Cydia for package management.

Make sure to create a backup of all important data on your device before proceeding with the jailbreaking steps.

Jailbreak iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Using Unc0ver and Install Cydia

Step 1: Download AltServer here on your PC and open it. Proceed to connect your iPhone to your PC over USB. AltServer is available for both Mac and Windows. You will have to install a Mail plugin as a part of setting up AltStore.

Step 2: Click on the AltServer icon from your Mac’s menu bar, select Install AltStar, and then proceed to select your iPhone or iPad.

Step 3: An AltStore icon should now show up on the home screen of your iPhone. After that, go to Settings -> General -> Device Management, tap on your Apple ID, and trust its Developer Certificate.

Step 4: With your iPhone connected to your PC, download the latest version of Unc0ver here. You should see an “Open In..” option that you’ll use to open the IPA in AltStore. This will start the installation process. You might have to enter the Apple ID credentials during the installation process for certificate signing purposes. Make sure to use the same Apple ID that you had used above.

If you don’t get the AltStore option in “Open In..,” you can go to Unc0ver’s website on your iPhone and download the IPA. This will bring up a prompt to open the app via AltStore.

Step 5: Go back to your iPhone’s home screen, launch Unc0ver, tap the Jailbreak button, and wait for the app to do its job. Your iPhone will respring during the process, after which you should see the Cydia icon on your home screen.

It is possible that the jailbreak process will throw an error and fail for you. If that happens, simply restart your phone, open the Unc0ver app and try to jailbreak it again.

If the Unc0ver app keeps failing to jailbreak your iPhone, such as the app keeps crashing or seems stuck, then you need to close the Unc0ver app, clear all app cache, restart your iPhone, turn on Airplane mode, and then try to jailbreak your device again.

Once you are done jailbreaking your iPhone or iPad using Unc0ver, make sure to check out the best iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak tweaks. You can also find some of the best iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Cydia sources.

If you are facing any issues while trying to jailbreak your iPhone or iPad running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3, drop a comment so that we can help you out.