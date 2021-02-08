Hyundai and Kia Say They Are No Longer Talking with Apple to Develop Apple Car

Hyundai and its subsidiary Kia have confirmed that they are now no longer in talks with Apple over the Apple Car partnership. There have been plenty of reports over the last few weeks claiming that Apple was in talks with Hyundai to develop and manufacture the Apple Car starting 2024.

The official statement from Hyundai and Kia will now put such speculations to rest. Recent reports claimed that Apple was also talking to other carmakers for manufacturing the Apple Car. A month ago, Hyundai had issued a statement confirming that it was talking to Apple for Apple Car production, though it noted the iPhone maker was also talking to other carmakers. It had retracted this statement a few hours later but it was already too late by then. Reportedly, Apple was to invest $3.6 billion in Kia for the latter to help manufacture Apple Car at its factory in Georgia. The production was slated to begin from 2024, with the first year production target set to 180,000 units.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had recently claimed that the first Apple Car will be based on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform which is rated for a range of 318 miles and can charge to 80% in just 18 minutes. With Hyundai now claiming that it is no longer in talks with Apple over Apple Car, it is unclear if the production talks between the two companies have actually come to a stop or if the statement has been issued just to put all rumors to rest.

If not Hyundai, it remains to be seen which company Apple partners with for Apple Car production. Japanese carmakers like Toyota and Honda do not have the spare production capacity and are too busy with the development of their own EV platform to partner with Apple. Nissan could be one potential partner for Apple, though again this remains to be seen.