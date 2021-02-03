iCloud Currently Experiencing Service Outage: Photos, Mail, Notes, Backup Affected

Hours after Apple Music experienced outage, Apple has reported that some of the iCloud services are also experiencing some issues. Due to the outage, some of the users are unable to access a lot of services offered by iCloud.

The issues have been reported in several of iCloud services including Photos, Backup, Mail, Drive, and Notes. The whole list can be seen on Apple’s System Status page. Since the services are down, you might not be able to access these services.

The issue was first reported at 10:13 a.m. Pacific Time. The issue was first reported with iCloud Photos and Backup, and then the services like Mail, Drive, Contacts, and Calendar went down.

There’s no official word on when can we expect the issues to be resolved. There’s nothing you can really do about it right now, but to wait for the issues to be resolved. Going by Apple’s past record, the outage should be rectified in a few hours from now.

We’ll update this page as and when the services resume.

On a personal note, I haven’t experienced any issues with iCloud. I’m able to access iCloud Photos, Mail, and Drive on both of my MacBook Pro and my iPhone 8 Plus.

We Want to Hear From You

Are you experiencing any issues with iCloud? Which services are you not able to use? Do let us know in the comment section below!