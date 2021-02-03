Instagram Testing TikTok-Inspired Vertical Stories in Its App

Instagram is bringing another TikTok-inspired feature to its app. The company is reportedly testing vertical scrolling in its stories, as opposed to the current way of accessing them, which is by tapping or swiping horizontally.

This was first noticed by the Twitter user Alessandro Paluzzi, who posted a screenshot of the Instagram app showing the ‘Vertical Stories’ feature. In the screenshot he posted, we can see the big blue button highlights the new feature with the text “Now you can swipe up and down to browse stories.”

#Instagram is working on Vertical Stories 👀

Swipe up and down to browse stories. pic.twitter.com/LDJje8l137 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 2, 2021

Paluzzi told TechCrunch that he discovered the feature by digging up the app’s code. Instagram, since then, has confirmed that the feature is actually being built, but it isn’t public yet. A spokesperson confirmed by saying:

“This is an early prototype and is not currently testing on Instagram”

The report also details how this could potentially change the way we see stories.

That said, turning Instagram Stories into a vertical feed would be a notable change, and one that could potentially set the stage from a shift away from more static content — like the photos and reshared Feed posts that still often fill the Stories section today. In a “Vertical Stories” feed, on the other hand, Instagram would likely prioritize video posts over images to better compete with TikTok, just as it’s currently tweaking its algorithms and overall design to prioritize Reels.

The company recently introduced its controversial ‘Reels’ feature, which was a mere clone of the TikTok app. The feature was revealed at the time when TikTok was banned in India and was in a threat to be banned in the US. While TikTok still remains banned in India, Instagram Reels has grown immensely in popularity.

