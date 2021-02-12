iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Jailbreak with iPhone 12 Support in Development

An iOS 12 – iOS 14.3 exploit has been released by @ModernPwner which could pave the way for an iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak. CoolStar, known for Odyssey jailbreak and many other jailbreak tools in the past, has confirmed that he will be working on an iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak.

The tweak from @ModernPwner has been confirmed to work on all iPhones and iPads including the ones powered by A14 Bionic like the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air 4.

cicuta_virosa – iOS 14.3 kernel LPE for ALL devices.@FCE365 @RazMashat @CStar_OW please share it across jailbreak community. We are Anonymous. We are Legion. — ModernPwner (@ModernPwner) February 10, 2021

CoolStar plans on releasing two different iOS 14 jailbreak tools. The first one will be Chimera14 which will be an SSH-based jailbreak that will not support any tweaks. This will be followed by Odyssey 14 – the name’s not yet finalised — that will offer proper support for jailbreak tweaks.

Sadly, if you have already updated your iPhone to iOS 14.4, there’s not much you can do. Apple has stopped signing both iOS 14.3 and iOS 14.3 RC which means downgrading back to them from iOS 14.4 is no longer possible.

As of now, only checkrain jailbreak supports jailbreaking iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 but it only works on iPhone X iPhone 8, iPhone 7, and limited devices.

iOS 14.5 Exploit and PAC Bypass

What’s even more interesting is that @ModernPwner has hinted at another exploit that should work on iOS 14.5 and allows for PAC bypass, though this is currently in progress. However, the developer has decided not to include this in the iOS 12 – 1OS 14.3 exploit. He says that they may publish an iOS 14.5 exploit after Apple patch.”

Are you looking forward to an iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak for your iPhone 12?