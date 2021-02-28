iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Unc0ver 6.0 Jailbreak Released with iPhone 6s – iPhone 12 Support

Less than a week after teasing an iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak for iPhone 12 and lower devices, @Pwn20wnd has released Unc0ver 6.0 to the public. This marks the first public release of an iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak that supports newer iPhones like the iPhone 12, iPhone 11, etc.

This is a full-fledged jailbreak release as it features tweak injection via Substitute and has Cydia for package management. Unc0ver uses an implementation similar to the cicuta_verosa exploit that was detailed by @ModernPwner recently. CoolStar from the Odyssey jailbreak team is working on an iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak based on the cicuta_verosa exploit.

If you have an iPhone or iPad running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3, you can jailbreak it using the latest version of Unc0ver. Checkra1n jailbreak was already capable of jailbreaking iOS 14 – iOS 14.3, but it only worked on iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, and iPhone 6s, leaving the newer iPhones out in the lurch. Unc0ver, however, has no such restrictions. Do remember that since this is the first version of the jailbreak, it can be a bit buggy, and there might be some instability issues.

Sadly, if your iPhone is already running iOS 14.4, there’s no way for you to downgrade it back to iOS 14.3 or another older version of iOS 14. This is because Apple is no longer signing any of the older releases of iOS 14.

To jailbreak your iPhone using Unc0ver, you’ll first have to install the app on your iPhone using AltStore. Once installed, you can proceed to jailbreak your iPhone running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3. After you are done jailbreaking your iPhone, make sure to check out the best iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Cydia tweaks to try out some amazing jailbreak tweaks. You can also check out some of the top Cydia sources and repos to find some useful jailbreak tweaks yourself.