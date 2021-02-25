iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Unc0ver Jailbreak with Tweak Injection for iPhone 12 Teased

Pwn20wnd, the developer of the Unc0ver jailbreak, today teased an iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak for all iPhones and iPad. He even tweeted about running Cydia on an iPhone 12 Pro Max that was jailbroken using an unreleased version of Unc0ver.

Additionally, he also revealed that the upcoming iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Unc0ver jailbreak will support system-wide tweak injection on A14 devices like the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air. For the jailbreak, Pwn20wnd wrote their “own exploit based on CVE-2021-1782” for achieving “optimal exploit speed and stability.” The jailbreak is based on the same exploit that was discovered by @ModernPwner.

Cydia is looking good on iPhone 12 Pro Max. #unc0ver — @Pwn20wnd (@Pwn20wnd) February 25, 2021

System-wide tweak injection is fully working on A14. #unc0ver — @Pwn20wnd (@Pwn20wnd) February 25, 2021

So far, there has only been one iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak in the form of Checkra1n jailbreak. However, the tool only supports a limited number of older iPhones including the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7.

Apart from @Pwn20wnd, CoolStar from the Odyssey jailbreak team had also confirmed that they will work on an iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak based on this exploit. However, none of the jailbreak developers have given any ETA as to when they would release the iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak tool. It is possible that Unc0ver will be the first to release an iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak for iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and other iOS devices within the next couple of weeks.

Read: Can You Downgrade Your iPhone from iOS 14.4 to iOS 14.3?

Right now, iOS 14.4 is the latest build that’s available for iPhones. The problem is that Apple has already stopped signing iOS 14.3 so if your iPhone is running iOS 14.4, you cannot downgrade it back to iOS 14.3. However, if you were patient enough to not update your iPhone to iOS 14.4 and it is still running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3, your patience will soon be rewarded.

Are you looking forward to an iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak?