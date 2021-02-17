The first iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta introduced a number of changes and features. Apple recently released the second beta of iOS 14.5 which also brings some new features to the table. Below is a roundup of everything that’s new in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Beta 2.

iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 are shaping up to be a major release of the OS that will add some nice new features to the iPhone and iPad. The update will likely be released by Apple in March alongside some new hardware products. For now, iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 are in beta testing and only available for developers who have registered for the beta channel.

iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Beta 2: What’s New

200+ New Emoji

iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 marks the addition of over 200+ new emoji characters on the iPad and iPad Pro. The company has even updated the Headphone emoji to make it look similar to the AirPods Max. Other new emojis include a mending heart, new skin tones for couple emojis, and more.

You can read about all the new emojis in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 over at Emojipedia.

New Gesture in Apple Music

There’s a new gesture in the Apple Music app to quickly add a song to the Now Playing queue. You can swipe on a song to add it to the Now Playing list. Additionally, there’s a 3-dot menu button that you can tap to access useful options like adding the song to a playlist or library, liking it, and more.

Lots of new changes in Music in iOS 14.5 beta 2! pic.twitter.com/kuCU5AaK8g — Duraid Abdul (@duraidabdul) February 16, 2021

New Shortcut Actions

iOS 14.5 beta 2 adds new Shortcut action for taking a screenshot along with new actions for automatically switching the orientation of your iPhone and toggling between different 4G and 5G networks.

Green Tint Fix

The second iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta fixes a green tint issue that many iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users had been facing in darker rooms. The issue seems to have been fixed for only a limited number of users though.

Updated ‘Software Update’ Text

Apple has updated the wording of the Software Update section in Settings -> General and says “iOS is up to date.” Apple had updated the text in the first beta to read “Your iPhone is up to date with all of the latest bug fixes and security enhancements.”

New Haptic Feedback for MagSafe Accessories

iOS 14.5 beta 2 introduces new haptic feedback for MagSafe accessories, whenever they are attached or detached from the phone.

Enhanced Privacy on iPad

There’s a new privacy feature in iPadOS 14.5 beta 2 for the iPad Air 4, 8th gen. iPad, and the 2018 iPad Pro lineup if one uses the Smart Folio case or any MFi-compatible case with them. Whenever the case is shut, the built-in microphone on these iPads is also automatically muted for privacy reasons.

New MagSafe Battery Pack Incoming?

iOS 14.5 beta 2 code hints at Apple working on a new MagSafe-based Battery Pack. This accessory will make use of the ‘Mobile Charge Mode’ and keep the battery charged to around 90% for improving its lifespan.

New ‘Mobile Charge Mode’ in iOS 14.5 beta 2 for an as-yet-unannounced ‘Battery Pack’ and not a case presumedly because it uses MagSafe for charging iPhone 12 devices. Also interestingly it keeps your iPhone charged to 90% for ‘battery efficiency’. https://t.co/CPZXkBXkEc pic.twitter.com/jHHrrz4Qir — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) February 16, 2021

Noticed any other changes in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 2 that’s not mentioned above? Drop a comment and let us know about it!