Picture-in-Picture for YouTube in Safari Again Enabled in iOS 14.5 Beta

With the latest iOS 14.5 beta, iPhone and iPad owners can once again enjoy using YouTube in picture-in picture mode.

The feature only works while browsing YouTube on a web browser, be it Safari, Chrome, or any other app that’s available on the App Store. The ability to watch YouTube videos in picture-in-picture mode in Safari was first available in the initial iOS 14 build and was working until iOS 14.0.1 when Google put an end to it. After that, the feature stopped working seemingly due to a server-side change from Google.

As things stand right now, iOS 14.5 beta once again brings back the ability to view YouTube videos in picture-in picture mode on any iOS browser and for all iPhone and iPad users. It is possible that some low-level changes from Apple in iOS 14.5 Beta have led to the feature being enabled again. iOS 14.5 is still a few weeks away from public release and it is possible that Google again puts an end to this feature by then.

It is unclear why Google has not yet added picture-in-picture support to its YouTube iOS app. The company has already added similar functionality to its Android app. YouTube was testing picture in picture mode support on its iPad app last year but there has been no signs or word from the company on when it would roll out the feature. There’s another alternative that you can try to play YouTube videos in picture in picture mode in your iPhone or iPad.