Apple has added an option to set the default music player with the iOS 14.5 beta 1 release. If you ask Siri to play music on your iPhone, the digital assistant will prompt you asking for to select the default music player first.

It was already possible to ask Siri to play music on Spotify or other compatible music streaming service by adding “by Spotify” at the end of the voice command. With iOS 14.5 though, it looks like Apple wants to remove even this aspect from the equation. Some Reddit users have also noted that Siri will start playing music from the third-party music player if one had asked the voice assistant to play music from it previously. Essentially, in this scenario, Siri itself is automatically setting a default Music app for you depending on your past preference.

While not shown in the screenshot above, the feature will also work with Spotify meaning iPhone users will be able to set it as their default music app once iOS 14.5 lands.

Read: iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Beta 1 Features: What’s New

Reddit users do report that the feature works intermittently for now, with Siri going back to the Music app. This is understandable for now since Apple has only released the first developer beta of iOS 14.5 so far. The company will release 3-4 beta builds of the OS over the next few weeks which should add more polish to the feature before the public release of the OS.

With iOS 14, Apple allowed users to set the default mail and browser app of their choice on their iPhone, and now with the upcoming iOS 14.5 update, the company seems to be adding support for the default music app as well.