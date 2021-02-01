iOS 14.5 Code Hints ‘Apple Card Family’ and ‘Smart Financial Health’ Features in Works

Apple today released iOS 14.5 beta 1 to developers. The update brings many bug fixes and changes to the operating system. Read more about what’s new in iOS 14.5 beta 1 here. Now, a snippet of code found in iOS 14.5 has revealed what features Apple is planning to launch with the update.

A new report from 9to5Mac details that Apple is working to introduce a new feature to the Apple Card. Dubbed ‘Apple Card Family,’ the feature will let you share your Apple Card with your family members using Family Sharing. Currently, Apple Card is tied only to the owner’s account, and cannot be shared with another person.

Apple is calling this feature “Madison,” internally. iOS 14.5 has code snippets that reveal the feature is in the works. The code hints that the card owner will be able to set a spending limit for each individual. The code also suggests that the Daily Cash feature will be available to all the family members, and the card can be shared with family members who are 13 or older.

Share your Apple Card with eligible friends and family in your family group. Build credit together, track spending, and receive Daily Cash.

Another report from 9to5Mac details that a ‘Smart Financial Health’ feature is in the works. iOS 14.5 beta 1 has a framework called “FinHealth.” The report suggests that using machine learning, Apple’s Wallet app will be able to provide suggestions based on your spending. By actively monitoring how you spend, the Wallet app could offer recommendations and suggestions to help you better manage your finances.

