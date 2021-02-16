iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Beta 2 Download Available Now

Apple today released the second beta of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 to developers. The first beta of the OS was released a couple of weeks ago packing plenty of new features, changes, and enhancements.

Apple had also issued an updated build of the first beta of iOS 14.5 due to some bugs being present in the original build. The biggest highlight of this update is that it adds a way to unlock iPhones with Face ID via Apple Watch. The use of face masks has made using Face ID frustrating so this is a welcome addition from Apple. Other changes in iOS 14.5 beta include support for PS5 and Xbox S/X controllers, and more.

Read: All the New Features in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Beta 1

iOS 14.5 Beta and iPadOS 14.5 Beta can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.

Alongside iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 2, Apple also seeded the second beta of watchOS 7.4 to testers. If you install the iOS 14.5 Beta on your iPhone and notice any major changes, do let us know by dropping a comment below.