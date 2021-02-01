iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Beta Download Available Now

Apple today released the first beta of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 for all iPhones and iPads registered to receive developer OTA updates.

The major highlight of the iOS 14.5 beta release is that Apple will start showing the app tracking pop-up to users whenever an app tries to access their random advertising identifier. Apple has already been showing these prompts and asking developers to implement the required changes in their apps. However, with the iOS 14.5 release, the company will be making this compulsory.

Apple has come under heavy criticism from Facebook and other advertisers for this change, but after an initial delay, the company is set to roll out the changes with the iOS 14.5 release.

iOS 14.5 Beta and iPadOS 14.5 Beta can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.

The first public beta of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 should also be released to the public within the next 24 hours. Alongside iOS 14.5, Apple has also made the first beta of watchOS 7.4 and tvOS 14.5 available for download to developers.

If you install the iOS 14.5 Beta on your iPhone and notice any major changes, do let us know by dropping a comment below.