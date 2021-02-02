iPadOS 14.5 Beta Introduces Emoji Search and New Horizontal Boot Screen

iOS 14.5 is shaping up to be a pretty major update from Apple packing plenty of small but important changes. It has now been discovered that the iPadOS 14.5 update brings two minor yet important changes to iPadOS.

The first one is the ability to search for emoji. When you bring up the emoji keyboard on your iPad running iPadOS 14.5, you will see a find button that you can use to search for the right emoji. This should make finding the exact emoji that you want that much easier.

The second minor change is the addition of a horizontal boot screen. iPads have so far only featured a vertical boot screen but if you use a Smart Keyboard or case, you would end up using your iPad primarily in the horizontal orientation. A vertical boot screen would look odd in such a scenario and Apple is fixing that now by adding a horizontal boot screen with the upcoming iPadOS 14.5 update. It is a small change but one that shows just how much attention Apple pays to these things.

There are plenty of other changes in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 as well. This includes support for Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation Dual Sense controllers, AirPlay 2 support for Apple Fitness+, the ability to unlock iPhones with Face ID using Apple Watch, and more. Here’s everything that is new in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5.