iPhone 13 Could Feature Faster 5G Snapdragon X60 Modem

More rumors about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13 have surfaced. A new report details that the 2021 iPhone could feature next-generation Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 modem with faster 5G.

A new report from Digitimes claims that even the next iPhone 13 is set to feature an upgraded modem. The report claims that the iPhone 13 will feature the Snapdragon X60 modem based on the 5nm process. The current Snapdragon X55 modem found on the iPhone 12 series is based on a 7nm process.

Reports claim that usage of a 5nm chip could result in better battery life for the iPhone 13. It also says that with the X60 modem, iPhone 13 will be able to aggregate 5G data from both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands simultaneously, resulting in high-speed and low-latency network coverage.

This could be the last iPhone featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon modem. Qualcomm announced its newer X65 5G modem earlier this month, but the 2022 iPhone lineup might not feature them. Apple is said to be working on its own cellular modems for iPhones and iPad. Apple is also said to be working on 6G networks.

A lot has leaked about the upcoming iPhone 13. Apple is, supposedly, yet to land on a name for the device. The device could even be called the iPhone 12s. Some reports claim that Apple may not announce iPhone 13, ever. 2021 iPhone is expected to come with a significantly improved camera system. The phone is also said to feature a 120Hz OLED display and a smaller notch. Read more about our iPhone 13 coverage here.

Our Take

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max was recently slated as ‘the most popular 5G smartphone’ in the United States. 5G has been a big driving force for the iPhone 12 sales worldwide, and the inclusion of a faster 5G modem in the next iPhone could have an even bigger impact.

What are your expectations from the iPhone 13? What features do you expect from it? Would the inclusion of a faster 5G modem influence your decision-making? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!