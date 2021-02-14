iPhone 13 Could Feature Always On Display, Improved MagSafe, Portrait Video Mode

A new iPhone 13 rumor from YouTuber EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach claims that Apple will be improving the camera experience on the upcoming iPhones and add Always On Display support to them.

The leak claims that Apple will be improving the ultra-wide angle camera on the iPhone 13 series. This is something that previous leaks surrounding the iPhone 13 series have also claimed stating that Apple will be using a wide f/1.8 aperture lens for the ultra-wide angle camera. Additionally, Apple is also planning on adding an astrophotography mode and Portrait mode for video on the iPhone 13 series. The latter was rumored to be a part of the iPhone 12 series as well but that did not happen. Apple could always use the LiDAR scanner to offer Portrait mode for video, though the feature could be quite taxing which is perhaps why it did not make the cut on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The most exciting part of the rumor is of Apple is seemingly planning on adding Always On Display support to the iPhone 13 series. Apple started using OLED display on the iPhone starting with the iPhone X in 2017 and switched over its entire iPhone lineup to OLED displays with the iPhone 12 series last year. Despite using efficient OLED panels though, the company does not offer Always On Display or any other similar feature on its iPhones.

MagSafe will also be improved on the iPhone 13 series with Apple using stronger magnets. This should help improve the usefulness of MagSafe as right now many accessories tend to fall off from the device due to a weak connection. It remains to be seen if Apple will also look into ways of solving the issue of MagSafe interfering with pacemakers in its second iteration or not.

Our Take

Max Weinbach is known for his Samsung leaks but his record when it comes to iPhone leaks has been spotty at best. So, it is best that we take these rumors with a pinch of salt, especially of Always On Display support coming to the iPhone 13 series.