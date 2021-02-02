iPhone 13 Could Come With ‘Significantly Improved’ Ultra Wide Camera

While we’re still months away from this year’s iPhone release, many leaks have detailed Apple’s plan of ‘significantly improving’ the flagship smartphone. If rumors are true, Apple will announce iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12s?) with an improved camera setup.

Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O’Malley have shared an investor report that details Apple’s plan of overhauling iPhone 13’s ultra-wide camera. All the iPhone 13 models, or iPhone 12s, whatever Apple ends up calling it, will feature an ultra-wide sensor with a wider ƒ/1.8 lens. The current generation iPhone 12 series has a ƒ/2.4 ultra-wide camera.

A wider ƒ/1.8 lens would let in more light, significantly improving the low light camera performance on the iPhone 13. Apple expanded ‘Night Mode’ to all the cameras with iPhone 12. A wider sensor will only result in improved ‘Night Mode’ photos.

The report conflicts with Ming Chi-Kuo’s claims. Kuo had previously detailed that Apple plans to ship the upgraded ultra-wide camera only on the ‘Pro’ models this year. Apple has a certain tendency of bringing features first to the ‘Pro’ models and then expanding it to other models in the following year. Apple first introduced the XDR OLED display first on iPhone 11 Pro, and then expanded it to the normal iPhone 12 series the next year.

The investor note also details that Apple is expected to expand iPhone 12 Pro Max’s upgraded Telephoto lens to the smaller iPhone 13 Pro this year. iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 65mm focal length and ƒ/2.2 aperture main sensor.

Apple is expected to announce a new iPhone this fall. If rumors are true, the new iPhone 13 could feature an in-display fingerprint scanner along with the Face ID. Some leakers also suggest that Apple won’t announce iPhone 13, ever. Other camera features that Apple might announce with the iPhone 13 lineup are the 64MP primary sensor, and the lineup could see sensor-shift technology expanding to all iPhone 13 models.

We Want to Hear From You

What are your expectations from iPhone 13’s camera setup? Do you expect any major changes this year? How frequently do you use the ultra-wide camera on your smartphone? Do let us know in the comment section below!