This Stunning iPhone 13 Pro Concept Features Smaller Notch, Touch ID, More

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 Pro later this year. Thanks to leaks we already know a fair bit about iPhone 13. A newly published iPhone 13 Pro concept video helps us set expectations from the upcoming device.

Apple ditched the Touch ID in favor of Face ID on the recent iPhones. However, the company bought back Touch ID with iPhone SE last year. The concept video details how Apple could bake in Touch ID sensor within the power button. Many users are missing Touch ID especially since they have to wear masks during pandemic and Face ID doenst work. Apple could possibly add a underdisplay fingerprint sensor on iPhone 13 Pro.

The most secure iPhone ever. Introducing iPhone 13 Pro. Say hello to the first iPhone with FaceID and TouchID, a 120Hz ProMotion XDR Display, the A15 Bionic which is most powerful mobile chip ever, a new triple camera setup with Sensor Shift and Autofocus for the Ultra Wide Lens, iOS 15 out of the box, and even more…

The video shows an improved rectangular design language seen on the current iPhone 12. At the back is the familiar rectangular camera module housing triple rear camera. It consists of 12MP wide angle sensor, 12MP ultra wide sensor and 12MP telephoto lens. Other specifications include iOS 15, portless design, smaller notch and a blazingly fast A15 Processor.

Apple unveils new premium iPhone lineup in September every year. This year the event was delayed owing to the pandemic. Rumor mills claim the iPhone 13 will come equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate display, and mmWave 5G for more regions. It would be great if Apple could come up with a smaller notch on new iPhones.