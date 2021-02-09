iPhone Health App Helps Solve a Murder Case in the US

We have heard numerous stories of how the Apple Watch has helped save lives. This time around iPhone Health app has helped capture a lying murderer. An Alabama man claimed that his model wife was killed accidentally. However, his iPhone finally revealed the truth.

The woman was found dead outside her house in January this year. A driver discovered her body. When questioned, her husband said that he had fallen asleep after being drunk. Furthermore, he claimed his wife might have slipped and accidentally killed.

Things started getting suspicious after investigators found a liquor bottle next to the body. They alleged that the lady used to stay at home. Her husband didn’t like it when she did webcamming. Apparently, he got so angry that he threw her iPhone out, and she then went to fetch it back. This is when the husband stuck her with a bottle and eventually killed her.

Apple Health app comes to the rescue.

The husband claimed that he went to bet at 10:30 on the night his wife died. However, the Apple Health app on his iPhone showed that he took 18 steps after 11 PM. The victim’s iPhone corroborated and revealed that it was the same time she was moving. Additionally, a health expert revealed that injuries were most certainly caused by a liquor bottle and not the fall to the ground. The court found the husband guilty and charged him with reckless manslaughter.

iPhone Health App is a fitness feature that tracks our activity throughout the day. It reminds users to exercise and stay fit. Now the Health App has helped solve a murder mystery.