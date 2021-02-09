iPhone 12 mini Accounted for Only 5% of Total iPhone Sales in the US in January

Apple announced the iPhone 12 series last October. Along with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple announced a smaller display iPhone 12 mini. This smartphone appealed to the masses who wanted a smaller iPhone X-like edge-to-edge display, with a fast internal processor, 5G, and a lower price tag. A report now claims that only 5% of the total iPhones sold in the first half of January in the United States was the iPhone 12 mini.

According to the report by Reuters, iPhone 12 mini sales have been disappointing worldwide. The smaller iPhone 12 mini has failed to impress people around the world, despite of it having a lower price tag.

“Apple Inc’s iPhone 12 mini U.S. sales were just 5% of overall sales of its new phones during the first half of January, industry data provider Counterpoint said on Tuesday, adding to signs of muted demand for the new smaller version of its flagship device.”

Last week, a report surfaced that claimed that Apple might stop manufacturing the iPhone 12 mini starting this April. The reports said that Apple is reportedly shifting the iPhone 12 mini production to the out-performing iPhone 12 Pro series. Apple would not stop selling the iPhone 12 mini, but would rather sell the already-produced units.

The research indicates that people have moved away from the smaller display iPhone, opting for the 6-inch plus iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max. It’s worth noting that even though the iPhone 12 mini has weaker-than-expected sales, the whole iPhone 12 series sales are higher than expected.

