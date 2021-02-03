JPMorgan Analyst Says Apple’s AR Headset Will Launch in Q1 2022

JP Morgan analyst Yang Weilun claims in his latest note that Apple could end up releasing its AR/VR headset in the first quarter of 2022, with most components being shipped to Apple in Q4 2021.

The analyst says that Apple’s VR headset will be similar in design to other VR headsets in the market. Its key specs will include six lenses, LiDAR scanner, and a ToF sensor to deliver an enhanced experience while playing AR and VR games.

Weilun believes Apple will position its headset as a high-end product with the bill of materials (BOM) alone being in excess of $500. Apple will be sourcing components from many of its existing suppliers including Largan and TSMC, with the latter fabricating the chip used to power the AR/VR headset. The analyst also believes that Apple’s AR glasses are not going to hit the market before the next 12 to 18 months. He cites the extremely difficult supply chain management and the design of the product as a hindrance to this. Apple is facing a number of design challenges for the Apple Glasses including how to ensure that they are comfortable enough despite long hours of use and that they withstand long term usage.

The analyst sentiments are similar to what Apple reporter Mark Gurman also reported last month. He detailed that Apple’s AR headset could cost nearly $1,000. Codenamed N301, the headset will be a “pricey, niche precursor to a more ambitious” AR product that is still some time away from launch.

Reportedly, the AR headset has faced a number of development hurdles and Apple is even setting low sales expectations — a clear sign of the uphill task it has of bringing VR headset to the masses. It is not expecting the AR headset to be a hit like the iPhone, instead, it is building it as a high-end product to get developers onboard the platform. Apple will be using high-resolution displays, faster chips, and more in its AR headset to help it stand out from the competition.