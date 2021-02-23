Kuo: 2021 MacBook Pro to Feature HDMI Port, SD Card Slot

Reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in his latest investor’s note claims that Apple will launch a redesigned MacBook Pro later this year featuring an SD card reader and an HDMI port.

Apple is heavily rumored to include an SD card reader on its next MacBook Pro refresh as the slot is used by plenty of creators and professionals. However, this is the first time that a reputed source has claimed about the possibility of the next MacBook Pro featuring an HDMI port as well. The 2015 MacBook Pro was the last one from Apple to feature an HDMI port. It would be quite surprising if Apple does indeed end up bringing back the HDMI port on the 2021 MacBook Pro refresh as the entire industry is now moving towards USB-C connectivity.

“We predict that Apple’s two new MacBook Pro models in 2H21 will have several significant design and specification changes,” said Kuo. “Some of the practical changes for users are equipping with the SD card reader and HDMI port.”

Other rumors of the 2021 MacBook Pro include the return of the MagSafe charging port and Apple increasing the number of USB-C ports. The reintroduction of MagSafe will allow Apple to offer faster charging speeds on the new MacBook Pro. The machine will also feature an improved display panel with higher brightness levels, better contrast, colors, etc. The company is also rumored to get rid of Touch Bar and introduce a new design language.

The new MacBook Pro will be powered by Apple Silicon which should bring with it a notable jump in performance as well as battery life along with better thermal efficiency. There are no details on the redesign, but the new MacBooks should be thinner and lighter as Apple’s custom CPUs should be more power-efficient than Intel’s solution.

Our Take

While Kuo has a very reliable track record when it comes to Apple leaks, this is one report that I’d recommend our readers to take with a pinch of salt. With USB-C becoming mainstream, the inclusion of an HDMI port on the 2021 MacBook Pro might just be a regression, though the inclusion should make a lot of prosumers and creative users happy.

Will you like to see Apple include an HDMI port on the 2021 MacBook Pro?