Kuo: Apple Car Will Use Hyundai’s E-GMP Platform, Could Charge to 80% in 18 Mins

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed in his latest note that Apple will be working closely with Hyundai on the initial Apple Car model. Eventually, Apple could end up working with European car maker PSA and General Motors on future models.

Kuo says that the first Apple Car will be based on Hyundai’s E-GMP electric vehicle platform. This car platform was unveiled by Hyundai in December last year. The platform consists of a five-link rear suspension, two motors, integrated drive axle, battery cells, charging system, and other chassis components.

Hyundai claims the E-GMP platform offers a range of about 310 miles and that it can charge from 0-80% in 18 minutes. The speed of the E-GMP vehicle platform is limited to 160 mph and acceleration figures of 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

This E-GMP platform will be used by Hyundai as well as Kia in the coming years for its electric vehicles.

The production of the car will be handled by Kia — Hyundai’s subsidiary — in the United States, with Hyundai Mobis leading the component design. Like it does with its smartphone production, Apple will be using multiple suppliers for manufacturing and assembly of Apple Car. However, compared to a smartphone, a vehicle has about 50-60 times more parts which could force Apple to rely on many existing component automakers if it wants to stick to its original intended production schedule for the Apple Car.

The company will also be marketing the Apple Car as a high-end premium vehicle which will also benefit all the manufacturing partners.

The analyst does not expect Foxconn, Apple’s long-term iPhone assembly partner, to be a part of the Apple Car supply chain. The company has just entered the electric vehicle market and Apple is unlikely to go with a new partner for Apple Car at this point. By using a mature partner, Apple wants to reduce the time it takes for the company to bring Apple Car to the market.