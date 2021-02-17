Report: LG Developing Foldable Display For Apple

It’s no secret that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone. Just a few days ago, the reports of a 7-inch foldable iPhone with Apple Pencil support came out, and today, a new report claims that Apple has commissioned LG to develop a foldable display panel for iPhone.

Digitimes Taiwan, today, has reported that Apple has reportedly handed the deal for the development of foldable display to LG Display. The reports claim that LG Display is ‘assisting’ Apple with the development of a foldable OLED display for an ‌iPhone‌. The report doesn’t cite if Apple would hand over a deal to LG for the display’s mass production once the development is complete.

The report contradicts earlier claims of Apple working with Samsung on a foldable display. Samsung has been known to be Apple’s first choice for displays. A major chunk of iPhone 12 XDR OLED displays are manufactured by Samsung, and the company has even been known to be working on an LTPO 120Hz display for iPhone 13 Pro. LG, on the other, was asked not to produce LCD screens for iPhone last month.

Several reports have suggested that Apple will release a foldable iPhone soon. Apple was reportedly testing two types of folding displays for its iPhone. Some reports have claimed that Apple has favored the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip style clamshell design for its iPhone.

The recent flurry of leaks and rumors have suggested that we might see Apple’s first foldable gadget soon, the company isn’t expected to release its first foldable iPhone until 2023.

Are you looking forward to a foldable iPhone from Apple? What features do you expect from it? Which style would you prefer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!