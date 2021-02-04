Mac Owners Continue to Have Issues with External Displays in macOS Big Sur 11.2

The recently released macOS Big Sur 11.2 update was supposed to fix the issues with external monitors that many Mac owners had been facing since the initial release of the OS. However, it looks like the issues continue to persist with users still complaining about their Macs not working nicely with external monitors.

The issue with external monitors seems to affect both Intel-based and M1-based Mac owners. The problem boils down to the USB-C port on the Mac running Big Sur not recognizing external monitors. Another common issue is of the Macs failing to properly detect the resolution and refresh rate of the external monitor they are attached to. This leads to many 4K displays running a 30Hz instead of 60Hz or not running at their native resolution.

Can’t believe this issue still exists, good thing the top execs at Apple care enough and respond to customers directly, someone asked Craig and he responded. Hopefully it will prioritize this bug. https://t.co/6EiuqFraHb pic.twitter.com/lWkKFHCtGZ — Tanmay (@tanmays) February 3, 2021

It is clear that despite Apple promising to fix the issue with the recently released macOS Big Sur 11.2 update, the problem persists as evident from the complaints of MacBook owners on Apple’s support forums and other online communities.

A frustrated Big Sur user did email about the issue to Craig Federighi who replied with “Thanks for the report.” That’s as good an acknowledgment that one could get for the issue. Apple could possibly solve the issues with external displays in Big Sur with the next macOS 11.3 update of the OS which should be available sometime in March.

Are you also facing issues with external monitors on your Mac running macOS Big Sur 11.2? If so, have you found any workaround for the problem? Drop a comment and let us know!