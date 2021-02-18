macOS Big Sur 11.3 Could Make Sure Your Mac is Charged Before Calendar Events

Apple released macOS Big Sur 11.3 along with iOS 14.5 beta 1. A new report today claims that Apple is working on a feature for its Macs running macOS Big Sur that would ensure your device is charged before a calendar event starts.

As spotted by MacRumors, a snippet of code in the second beta of macOS Big Sur 11.3 suggests the change. The report details that the operating system will make sure that a “Mac is fully charged to 100% prior to a scheduled calendar event, such as a meeting.”

“macOS 11.3 will ensure that a Mac finishes charging to 100% three hours prior to a calendar event’s start time, the code suggests, although the exact timing may vary depending on whether an alert is set for the calendar event.”

The report doesn’t highlight if the feature would be enabled by default. It also doesn’t say if the importance of the meeting would have an effect on the percentage of battery charge. The feature might work like if an important meeting is scheduled, and marked, it may charge your Mac up to 80%, but if it isn’t it may leave it to 60%.

Optimized charging on Mac improves the battery lifespan of your Mac. It learns how you use your Mac, and based on the learning it delays charging it when unnecessary. If it predicts that the user will be connected to a power source for a long period of time, it won’t charge your Mac up to 100%. The feature can be enabled by going into System Preferences -> Battery -> Battery and enabling the ‘Optimize Charging’ check box.

Will this feature be useful for you? What is your experience with battery life on macOS Big Sur? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!