Microsoft Office 2021 Announced, Coming to Windows and macOS Later This Year

It’s a big day in tech, at least for all Apple competitors. Google today announced the release of Android 12, and now, Microsoft has announced two new versions of its Office: Office 2021 and Office LTSC.

Microsoft has taken covers off the next iteration of its widely popular productivity service, the Microsoft Office 2021. While Microsoft hasn’t revealed a lot of features just yet, it says that Office 2021 is targeted towards the consumer groups who don’t necessarily use the company’s cloud-based Office 365 services.

It will be available for personal and small business use under the traditional “one-time purchase” model, the company said in its blog post. Microsoft also says that the next version of Office will be supported for five years. But that is all we know. Microsoft hasn’t revealed a lot about Office 2021 just yet. The company says, “We will announce more details about new features included in the next version of Office closer to general availability.”

Microsoft also announced its Office LTSC (Long Term Servicing Channel) along with Office 2021. It’s a new version of the Office that is being introduced to cater to the non-cloud businesses. It is designed for devices that are not connected to the internet. Microsoft says that it understands that all the businesses aren’t ready to move to the cloud, and the new LTSC version will serve them well.

“The cloud is where we invest, where we innovate, but we also acknowledge that some of our customers need to enable a limited set of locked-in-time scenarios, and these updates reflect our commitment to helping them meet this need.”

Office LTSC is expected to feature dark mode support, accessibility improvements, and features like Dynamic Arrays and XLOOKUP in Excel. Office LTSC will also be supported till 2026. Both the Office 2021 and Office LTSC will be available in 32-and 64-bit versions.

