New Mysterious Apple Product ‘B2002’ Shows Up in Bluetooth Filing

Apple has filed a new mysterious product, code-named ‘B2002’, in the Bluetooth SIG database. The new product is filed under the same listing as M1 MacBooks.

Apple, right after the iPhone 12 event in October, filed a product code-named ‘B2002’ on the Bluetooth SIG Database. Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) is a wireless technology certification that every device needs to have in order to classify it as a licensed product with the Bluetooth trademark.

Today, on February 10th, 2021, the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M1 chip was added to the listing, as spotted by MacRumors, and along with it, the B2002 product is still there. It has the publish date of 22nd October 2020.

The product named B2002 is listed under the category ‘Controller Subsystem + Host + Profile’ with the model number as ‘TBD.’ As the report points out, it could be the M1 chip, or a component of the M1 chip. Or it could even be a new device using the M1 chip. Apple occasionally files components on the Bluetooth SIG website, like the H1 chip of AirPods, and the W2 chip of Apple Watch, so it could mean nothing.

The product could still be under development. Since it is listed with the M1 MacBooks, it could be the upcoming 2021 MacBook Air. A lot about this year’s MacBook lineup has leaked. This year’s MacBook Pro is said to come in 14-inch and 16-inch display, with a flatter design and no touch bar. It is also said to feature new MagSafe charging and an improved display. 2021 MacBook Air, on the other hand, is said to feature a new design, with a slimmer form factor.

What do you think the new product could be? Would it be the upcoming Mini-OLED MacBook? Or the upcoming iMac series? Or will it be the long-rumored Apple AirTags? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!