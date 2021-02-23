Oppo Teases True Wireless Air Charging Technology on Its Rollable Phone

Earlier this year, Xiaomi unveiled its true wireless charging technology that could charge smartphones and other devices wirelessly over the air. Oppo has now demoed a similar technology dubbed Wireless Air Charging. The company has shown off this technology on its rollable Oppo X 2021 concept phone no less.

Oppo’s Wireless Air Charging can charge a smartphone wirelessly over the air at speeds of up to 7.5W. As the tear video from Oppo shows, its concept rollable phone — the Oppo X 2021 — is not in direct contact with the charger and yet it is charging wirelessly. Unlike Xiaomi’s truly wireless charging technology though, Oppo’s Wireless Air charging tech can only work with devices that are 10cm away from the charging pad. However, it can charge a device wirelessly even when it is at a slightly tilted angle.

Similar to Xiaomi though, Oppo is mum on whether it will release its wireless air technology as a part of a consumer device this year or not. The company’s concept rollable phone is also not expected to be released to the public this year. Xiaomi on its part has confirmed that its wireless charging technology is not coming in any consumer device this year.

Our Take

While true wireless charging technology is currently in nascent stages, it is clear that we will soon be in a time where we could charge our smartphones and other devices wirelessly over the air. A true wireless charging technology will also perfectly complement Apple’s portless iPhone which is rumored to launch sooner than later.