Poll: Are You Looking Forward to iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Jailbreak?

Ever since iOS 14 released, the jailbreaking community has been going through a lean phase with no activity from any developer. There’s an iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak in the form of Checkra1n jailbreak but that only works with some older iPhones. There has been some activity in the jailbreaking community recently with the release of an iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 which could pave the way for a jailbreak for all iPhones.

An iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 kernel-level exploit dubbed ‘cicuta_virosa’ for all iPhones and iPads including the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 was recently published by @ModernPwner. More importantly, CoolStar has confirmed that he is looking into the exploit and working on an iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak. He has made it clear that first, he will release an SSH-only jailbreak without tweaks support followed by Odyssey14 with libhooker and tweaks support.

At the moment, it is too early to say if this exploit will pave the way for an iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak or not as there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, with CoolStar also needing to bypass many other changes that Apple has introduced in iOS 14. Another thing is that Apple has already stopped signing iOS 14.3 so there’s no way to downgrade back to it. So, if your iPhone or iPad is already running iOS 14.4 or iPadOS 14.4, you are already out of luck with this jailbreak.

Nonetheless, are you excited about an iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak for iPhone 11 and iPhone 12? These devices have not yet been jailbroken running iOS 14 and once they do, it should also open the flood gates for some useful tweaks. Or with all the improvements that Apple has made in iOS 14 and the addition of home screen widgets, you have given up on jailbreaking completely? Take part in our poll below and let us know why you still look forward to jailbreaking your iPhone by dropping a comment below.